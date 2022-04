UPDATE: April 23, 2022 2:07 p.m.

The Moundsville VFD confirms that all brushfires are now extinguished.

Marshall County brush fires are now out

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Tom Hart, Marshall County emergency management director, confirms that there are between six to eight brush fires in progress Saturday afternoon in the Glen Dale area.

