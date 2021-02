Moundsville, WV (WTRF)- A new shake shop has just found a home in Moundsville.

It’s the official grand opening day for Mound Nutrition. It’s sits on on the corner of 3rd street and Jefferson Avenue.

They have healthy meal replacement shakes and energising teas, as well as weight loss challenges.

Although the grand opening was today, the owner says they had a soft opening weeks ago.

It’s open every day of the week.