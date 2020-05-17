Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal ATV crash in Marshall Co.

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal ATV accident Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred between 2 and 3 p.m. on Roberts Ridge Road, just south of Games Ridge Road. A 26-year-old male lost control of his ATV before rolling it over onto the pave road, authorities say.

There were no witnesses to the crash and remains under investigation.

