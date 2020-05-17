Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal ATV crash in Marshall Co.

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal ATV accident Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred between 2 and 3 p.m. on Roberts Ridge Road, just south of Games Ridge Road. A 26-year-old male lost control of his ATV before rolling it over onto the pave road, authorities say.
There were no witnesses to the crash and remains under investigation.
Stay with 7News for updates
- Will you be shopping at The Highlands come Thursday?
- Husband and wife making, supplying homemade face masks for those in need
- Two COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
- Cameron holds parade to honor the class of 2020
- American Legion Post 52 honors veterans