Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Marshall County teacher has just taken the oath of office to replace former Marshall County Delegate Charlie Reynolds.

Jeff Stephens was sworn in on Monday in Charleston. Stephens teaches West Virginia Studies and serves as the athletic director at Sherrard Middle School.

He says he’s eager to serve the people of Marshall County, and will be able to give his social studies students a great lesson in how the state government works.

He also told us about some of his Day 1 priorities as a new member of the House of Delegates.

“People can always say roads and jobs; I think it’s important to listen. Listen to my constituents. I represent around 15,000 people, so I think it’s listen to them and see what they want. Because that’s who I work for, the people of the 6th District of Marshall County.” Jeff Stephens, New Delegate for Marshall County

Stephens tells us that he intends to run for election next year when his term expires.

Former delegate Charlie Reynolds left the position to take a job as superintendent of District 6 with the West Virginia Division of Highways.