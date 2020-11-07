Shots fired in Moundsville Thursday night

Marshall County
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Chief Tom Mitchell of the Moundsville Police Department confirmed that shots were fired near Railroad Street in the city around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Mitchell said one group of individuals was chasing another group of individuals and someone fired shots.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Moundsville Police Department at

(304) 845-1611.

