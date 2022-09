A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled to occur in Marshall County on Thursday.

The checkpoint will be on West Virginia State Route 88 near the entrance to Sherrard Middle School.

The checkpoint will be held between 6:00 PM and midnight.

Motorists wishing to avoid traveling through the checkpoint on West Virginia 88 can drive around the checkpoint by traveling on WV Route 2.