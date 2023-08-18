The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint in Marshall County on Railroad Street in Cameron, WV.

The checkpoint will be held on tonight, Friday, August 18, 2023, between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m

State Police say they will be conducting the checkpoint to deter drunk driving in this area.

Motorists wishing to avoid having to travel through the checkpoint on Railroad Street can simply drive around the checkpoint, by traveling on Main Street which runs parallel to Railroad Street.

Questions or concerns specifically related to Sobriety Checkpoint in Marshall County on Railroad Street in Cameron WV on Friday, August 18, 2023, can be addressed to the Moundville West Virginia State Police Detachment at 304-843-4100.