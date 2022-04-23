MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Steve Gitlin Jr. Memorial Coed Softball Tournament kicked off Saturday.

Four teams competed with all proceeds going towards the Gitlin family.

Gitlin tragically passed away in a car accident last year leaving behind his wife and young children.

They had food, an auction, and a special raffle of WVU football tickets at today’s event.

There were also plenty of fans in the stands showing their support.

Ryan Weisal was a friend of Gitlin for 20 years and says today was a special day to remember him.

“I was here last night and first thing this morning just kind of taking it in and everyone started showing up and I kind of just didn’t really think about anything else.” Ryan Weisal – Tournament Organizer

He says he hopes to be able to do something like this again next year.



If you were unable to come today and you’d still like to donate you can reach out on their Facebook page.