MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friends and family of a local man who tragically passed away in a car accident last year have found a unique way to remember him.

They’re holding a softball tournament to support his wife and young children.

The Steve Gitlin Jr. Memorial Coed Softball Tournament will take place on Saturday, April 23 in Moundsville.

They’re looking for eight teams to compete in the day-long tournament.

However, if playing on the field isn’t for you, you can also come and just watch the games. They’ll also have food, an auction and a special raffle of WVU football tickets.

All the money goes to the Gitlin family.

His two girls are very young. The accident happened just a few days before his youngest’s third birthday. We want to do something to make sure that they’re set and that they can get through what they need. His oldest is just starting into sports. We know that can be expensive, so we want to do something to help them get by financially because emotionally we can’t do anymore than we’re already doing. Ryan Weisal, Tournament Organizer

Weisal played slow-pitch softball and other sports with Steve Gitlin. He and other former teammates feel this is the best way to do something that Steve would have enjoyed while also helping his family.

Currently they have four teams registered, but are hoping for eight. It’s $150 per team to enter.

They are also selling raffle tickets, which will be available at that tournament, for a WVU prize basket raffle. It includes two tickets to the WVU vs. Kansas football game, two WVU shirts with “Gitlin 84” on them, a gift card for parking and to the Ironhorse Tavern for a gameday meal.

That drawing will be held on June 5th during a Facebook live drawing on the Steve Gitlin Jr. Memorial Page.

The Steve Gitlin Junior Memorial Coed Softball Tournament will be held on Saturday, April 23rd.

First pitch is at 9:00 a.m. at East End Park, which is located at 236 Curtis Avenue in Moundsville.

If you’re interested in playing in the tournament, give Ryan Weisal a call at 740-391-8153 or you can find information on the Steve Gitlin Jr. Memorial Facebook page.