Special Prosecutor will investigate possible new evidence in State Senator Maroney’s case

(WTRF)- New details have emerged in the case of West Virginia State Senator, Mike Maroney, who has been charged with soliciting a prostitute.

New court documents say police stopped a woman after leaving State Senator Mike Maroney’s home in August and that she later admitted to engaging in prostitution.

The documents show the woman possessed two crisp $100.00 bills and two sex toys in her personal bag.

The new special prosecutor is out of Wood County.

Maroney’s attorney Paul Harris tells 7News these latest accusations are a “political hit job” and are untrue and that he has witnesses who say his client was not home on the night in question.

Harris says is unaware of any set court date at this time.

