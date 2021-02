Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The City of Moundsville will be seeing a major upgrade to the Four Seasons Pool later this year.

City Council voted to put a large splash pad out to bid earlier this week.

The splash pad will feature fountains, a dumb bucket, and plenty of places for shade.

The cost is around $500,000 and will be fully funded through the city’s 1 percent municipal tax.

More information can be found on the City of Moundsville website.