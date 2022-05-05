MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A St. Clairsville woman has been arrested and charged with fraud schemes after allegedly defrauding two Ohio Valley car dealerships.

Moundsville Police Chief Tom Mitchell says the woman facing charges is 19-year-old Emily Long.

Here’s what allegedly happened this week.

Police say Emily Long bought a car at the Robinson car dealership in Moundsville with a fraudulent check of more than one-thousand dollars.

She reportedly told the people at Robinson that she had received some type of settlement when she wrote out the check.

She then allegedly tried to sell the car at Straub Ford in Moundsville.

Police say that ended with her arrest.

