Staffing shortage caused by COVID-19 forces Glen Dale to close pool

GLEN DALE, W.V.a (WTRF).–The City of Glen Dale mayor and city council announced Wednesday on the city’s Facebook page that the city’s swimming pool will now be closed for the rest of the season after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The city attributes the closure to a staffing shortage.

Shortage of staff has occurred due to a positive COVID 19 test result from an employee, the post states.

The city has worked to comply with all guidelines put in place by the Marshall County Health Department.

While the public is not believed to have been in direct contact with the COVID positive, worker, several other employees have had to self quarantine for safety reasons.

Patrons who purchased a season pass and have not used it this year will be able to use it for the 2021 swimming season. If you are a current season pass holder and have been able to use your pass this year, you will be offered a discount on a season pass for 2021.