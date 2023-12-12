MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia School Board Authority just allocated over $100 million to counties across the state, and over $9.2 million will be coming to Marshall County.

The money will be used to build the brand new Benwood-McMechen School. The rest of the funding will come from an operating levy that was passed by residents.

Marshall County officials tell us that the current Center McMechen School was mostly built in the 1970s and is outdated.

The new school will be constructed for better security, it will have a better spot to drop kids off, and officials are thrilled to get the project started.

“We’re very appreciative that the SBA took our request seriously. They came up, inspected the school, inspected the new site, and they supported our decision to build this new school.” Shelby Haines, Marshall County Schools Superintendent

“Now that we’ve got awarded this money it gives us a chance to actually start moving forward, which will probably happen in a few months after the first of the year to start looking at putting together design team and talking about our programming and all the needs that we’re going to have for that facility.” Michael Price, Facilities Director at Marshall County Schools

The new school will be built on 7.5 acres on the border of Benwood and McMechen, in the area that housed the old ball fields off 4th Street and Lincoln Ave.

