Stonerise to vaccinate WLU baseball team

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia’s top health officials are urging young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as new strains that spread faster are on the rise across the state.

Stonerise in Moundsville is helping one particular group of students with their doses.

Next week they’ll hold a vaccine clinic for the West Liberty baseball team. Some of the athletes had questions about the vaccine, so Coach Eric Burkle worked with Stonerise to coordinate the clinic.

It’s a little more of a comfort. You know that your child’s been vaccinated and you know when they go on a bus ride, or they stop at a gas station you know they’re vaccinated and that they have that little boost. Stacey Campbell, Director of Nursing

Campbell’s son is on the baseball team. She explained they chose the date and time of the clinic so that it doesn’t interfere with the team’s schedule and gives the athletes time to recover before their games.

Coach Eric Burkle is very proactive. He sat the team down. He was talking about why get it, why not to get it and he had some of the kids signed up. There was more than half the kids signed up. Stacey Campbell, Director of Nursing

The WLU baseball vaccine clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at Stonerise.