Strand Theatre announces Oct. events

MOUNDSVILLE, W.V.a — Celebrate Halloween by watching the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Strand in Moundsville.

The one hour and forty minute movie will run on Saturday, October 24 at 9:00 p.m. Doors will open at 8:30 p.m. There is a $15 admission fee.

Tickets can be purchased at the door (cash only) at Frame and Fortunes located at 239 Jefferson Avenue in Moundsville, or online.

Must be 17 years or older with a valid ID to attend. Limited seating. Masks required. Prop bags can be purchased at the same link and at the door. $5 will get you everything you need for an all-on audience participation experience.

You may also bring the following props: newspaper, flashlight, rubber gloves, noise makers, party hats, hand clappers, sponges, toilet paper, playing cards, bells, and small squirt guns. NO FOOD! Invite your friends, set out your costume, and relive the 1975 cult classic in the historic theatre.

