MOUNDSVILLE — Scott Reager, Executive Director of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce shares an exciting family-friendly activity in Moundsville, West Virginia.

Andrea Keller, Coordinator at the Museum at the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex, helps host a group of Moundsville Middle School art students under guidance from their teacher, Tabitha Morgan, who have created a Marble Golf Course for the public.

Located at 801 Jefferson Avenue Moundsville, the Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting of the course was Friday, December 9 at 2:00 p.m..

The course will be available for families to enjoy from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10. The course can be played from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., moving forward, on days when the museum is open.