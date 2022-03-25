Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF)

A Cameron woman experienced a horrifying traffic accident on March 18.

Another driver smashed into her vehicle then took off down the road, never stopping to see if she had even survived.

But there was a third vehicle at the scene, with three teenage boys who immediately came to her aid.

Ruth Riggle visited those boys—all seniors at John Marshall High School—on Friday to thank them for their kindness.

The three boys were on Route 250 outside Cameron that evening, on their way to pick up an engine for a truck.

Ruth Riggle was on her way home.

A man in a pickup truck behind them was reportedly trying to pass both their vehicles, despite the double yellow line indicating a no passing zone.

They say he rammed Ruth’s truck and took off.

“I got out, and I heard these boys say, ‘Ma’am, Ma’am? Can we help you? Are you OK?’ “ Ruth recalled.

Ruth Riggle was OK, but her pickup truck wasn’t.

And they were shocked to see the other driver emerge from a ditch and drive off.

“We realized he was going to flee,” said Ruth. “And the boys said they were going to follow and get his license plate number.”

“So we took off up the road and got right behind him,” said Andrew Kettler, senior at JMHS. “We got his license plate number. We got everything we needed.”

“We all got in Drew’s truck and we chased this guy up the road and down Route 891,” said Aiden Young, senior at JMHS. “I got a picture of his plate, a video of his truck and we returned to the scene to further help her.”

“The driver kept on going, and once we got the plate, we turned around and went back,” said Jarrett Groves, senior at JMHS.

“They didn’t have to do this,” said Ruth. “They acted like young adults. And every person at the scene was very impressed with these young men and how they conducted themselves.”

The boys said it was strange that they were even on that road.

Their GPS was taking them a long way around to pick up the engine they were getting.

“We had no cell service where we were,” said Kettler. “So we put the address in my truck and it took us clear through Cameron.”

“Well, it was meant to be, obviously. ” concluded Young. “We were meant to be there at that certain time so we could help her. Because had we not been there, no one else would have seen what happened. So I’m glad we were there.”

Even their principal is proud.

“These guys really stepped up to the plate,” said Cassie Porter, JMHS principal. “When somebody needed them, they knew what to do, they thought it through, they remained calm and they took care of somebody in our community who needed taking care of.”

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the hit-and-run incident.