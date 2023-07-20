Miss that football Saturday and Sunday tailgates during the dog days of Summer?

If you do miss tailgating, you’re in luck, a tailgate party is happening in Marshall County.

A tailgate party has been organized in Benwood for those in the surrounding Ohio Valley areas.

Organizers say to bring your favorite food/drinks and show support for your favorite team.

The Benwood pool will also be open for those interested in swimming with corn hole and other backyard games.

There will also be music at the event. DJ Justin Kazmeka of Top Gun Entertainment will be on hand with Tracy Blaine performing.

Event hoster Thad Vavrock said he created the tailgate party because “life is short brother. We need to get people together more.”

The event starts at 12:00 pm at Benwood city park, shelter 1, on July 22.

If you have questions about the event, head on over to the event’s Facebook page.