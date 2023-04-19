GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Let’s say you want to build a fence.

You’ll definitely need the wood and the chain link, but there’s something basic you’ll need to know before the first stake is driven…and that’s where your property ends.

That’s when you call the surveyors.

If you look at any given building around you, chances are they told the builders where and how to build it first.

We as a surveyor are looking to retrace the steps of the surveyor that was there before us, to try to establish a retracement survey to locate your boundary, to know where your property lies actually, physically on the ground. Jim Ruckman, Cerrone Associates

Northern Panhandle surveyors got the chance to show their vital work in front of John Marshall High School today.

Using both old and cutting-edge technology, they looked for new recruits and showed off the art of retracing your steps.

A lot of things that surveyors are involved with that maybe you really don’t know that they are, doing work with infrastructure, water, sewer. Jim Ruckman, Cerrone Associates

And he would know.

You may drive across Ruckman’s surveying handiwork every day—as he was involved in the initial construction of the I-470 bridge connecting South Wheeling to Ohio.

In those days he used infrared signals to help with measurements…but now they’re done largely using GPS and control points like these, one of which happens to lie on John Marshall’s front lawn.

While they show students their day’s work, they’re also updating its data for a national database called OPUS.

West Virginia, it’s a little tougher because of our hills and valleys that we have, in the flatlands you could probably be tracking many more satellites. Jim Ruckman, Cerrone Associates

He and the rest of the team wanted to get across that it isn’t just about math and calculations—it’s about helping society grow.

Surveying work from centuries ago is often still kept and used.

As a surveyor, many times you can look and see the marks that you’ve left, on the surrounding ground, it will be there long after you’re gone. Jim Ruckman, Cerrone Associates

In other words, their profession laid the groundwork for the Mountain State—and a century and a half later, we’re still building on top of it.

And to any math-minded high schoolers who may be interested in surveying—they say you won’t have to worry about job security.

They pointed out that the average surveyor age is 60, and new talent is always sought after.