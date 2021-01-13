Suspect from Benwood vehicle chase that reached speeds of 100 mph still at large

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Authorities are still on the lookout for 28-year-old Kyle Gray.

They say he managed to get away on foot following a high-speed chase from Benwood to McMechen.

The driver of the car, 26-year-old Cody Watazychyn was apprehended after trying to escape on foot. He was arrested and charged with fleeing and obstruction, as well as fleeing a DUI. He was also charged with possession of fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver.

Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell says officers did an excellent job during the chase which ended with no injuries.

” These kind of things can be very dangerous and deadly. We had speeds of 60 in a 25 mile an hour zone. Then over 100 mile an hour on the interstate. It’s dangerous for the officer. It’s dangerous for the suspect. It’s dangerous for the traveling public. Just lucky in these situations that you don’t have a crash injuring innocent people.” Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell

Police say that both Watazychyn and Grey are wanted on several warrants out of Pennsylvania.