Take a look at this! Original Artwork hand-crafted by foster care kids on display until tomorrow

Moundsville, WV (WTRF)- Take a look at this! Behind this original artwork is hand-crafted not by any artist you’ve heard of before. But by kids in foster care.

It’s a way a self-expression.

As part of a Mission West Virginia project, they’re show-casing self-portraits of the kids. Mission West Virginia, and all those behind this project are very proud of the kids! They’re all so different… some you may call “abstract”.

But at the end of the day, it’s all about individually.

“We wanted people to see these kids as more than a number. They’re not just one in 7,000 kids. They are an individual. They have interest, and they’re confident in who they are, and they’re great artists.” Rachel Kinder, Director of the framework’s project at Mission West Virginia

Pieces likes these have traveled all over the Mountain State, even locally.

If you’d like to see them for yourself, it’s all part of a brand new exhibit at Grand Vue Park, and it will only be on display until tomorrow!

Mission West Virginia’s Rachel Kinder says it may even open your eyes to fostering. If you want to look into foster care, call (304) 512-0555.