Teacher believes Personal Finance should be a required course in every school in the nation

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Megan Pintus, business teacher at John Marshall High School, says you’ll use History, Math and Science in your life, but you’ll use Personal Finance every day of your life.

Right now, only seven states require that kids take a personal finance course.

West Virginia is not one of those states. At John Marshall, it’s an elective and Pintus says it prepares kids for what they’ll need as adults.

We cover everything from getting your first job to being able to calculate your paychecks to make sure your employers are paying you properly, your taxes that you have to pay, filing your taxes so you can hopefully get some of that money back, how to buy a house, how to buy a car, renting an apartment. Megan Pintus, Teacher

We learned how to check our credit scores and how to file our taxes, manage student loan debts, how to get car insurance and other types of insurance. Josie Wharton, Senior

How to apply for a mortgage, how loans work, and how to sign up for a bank account. Jacob Campolito, Senior

One study showed that 80% of all West Virginia high school students have access to a personal finance class, but only 10% take it.

Pintus said parents don’t know it’s available, so they don’t urge their kids to sign up. She added they need to raise awareness about it.