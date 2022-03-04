MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF)-If you’d like to learn what the business community in Marshall County has to offer, you’re in luck!

The 17th annual Marshall County Business & Health Expo is underway.

Several dozens of businesses, vendors, and health services are showcasing what they have to offer, and don’t forget to say hi to their special guest appearances– like The Mountaineer Mascot, Buzz Lightyear, and Baby Yoda.

You could swing by before 8 pm tonight or sometime between 10 and 5 tomorrow. The event is at the Moundsville Center.