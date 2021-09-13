The City Of Moundsville Moves To A New Mask Mandate

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va.- (WTRF) The City of Moundsville moved to a mask mandate effective Monday (September 13th).

The mandate will be for employees, City Council, all Boards and Commissions, and visitors.

Local News from WTRF

Masks or face covering will be mandatory at all confined indoor places owned and/or operated by the City of Moundsville

City Manager Rick Healy says the city is moving to a mask mandate in an effort to keep everyone safe.

Healy says, “We did it last year during the height of COVID. We decided to do it again this year.

We most certainly believe it will help keep the spread down amongst our employees. We take this very seriously and we can’t afford to have any one of our employees get sick, but most certainly we don’t want to have a whole department go down because their all positive to COVID.”

The mandate states that any office where the staff can social distance, masks may be removed while working.