The Marshall County Health Department offers free flu shots

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department offered free flu shots today at the Mobile food pantry held in Cameron by the Marshall County Food Resource Network and Mountaineer Food Bank.

The health department nurses stayed for an hour at Cameron to give residents flu vaccines.

The nurses are happy to help those in need of a vaccine and will be hosting a number of clinics to vaccinate those interested throughout the fall. Some clinics will also offer a hepatitis A vaccination available to those in need.

“We were fortunate enough to get some free flu vaccine from the state and we wanted to come out and give flu shots to folks that are maybe under insured or have no insurance. We just want to do a lot of community outreach,” said Vicki Allender, a registered nurse at Marshall County Health Department.

The next three clinics will be held Moundsville. The first one will be held on Nov. 4 at the Shepard’s Pantry from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The following two clinics will be held on Nov. 5 at the Salvation Army from 10 a.m. until noon, and Gabriel’s Project from noon until 1 p.m.

For more information on the upcoming clinics, visit the Marshall County Health Department’s Facebook page, or call 304-845-7840.