The Marshall County sheriffs department has a new member, but it isn’t what you may think

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department has added a new member to the force, but you will not see him on the scene of a crime.

Reverend Wesley Howsare is stepping into the role of Chapline for the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff Bill Helms said this is something the department needed to aid in spiritual and mental health, as first responders take on an emotional toll.

Reverend Howsare said he feels ready for this new position, and is honored to have been chosen to serve those who serve their community.

“I was very honored to be asked to serve in this position. I grew up in Marshall county, this is my home, and so to be able to give back to the folks who take care of us I thought was a really really good thing. Reverend Wesley Howsare – Chapline



Revered Howsare even got a badge in honor of his new position.