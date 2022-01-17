MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) There’s still time for animal lovers to take part in the Betty White Challenge. Today everyone is challenged to donate to their favorite animal rescue organization, which happens to be the late actress’s 100th birthday.

But one local animal shelter is giving you more time to donate, or find yourself a furry friend.

The Marshall County Animal Shelter has extended the challenge to all week, but the shelter isn’t just taking in donations. They’re asking for people to adopt.

Instead of just today, the shelter has discounted their adoption fees all-week-long. It’s only $100 to adopt a dog this week and $50 to adopt a cat. There’s a variety of dogs, cats, and kittens to choose from. The shelter hopes this will help all their furry friends find a home and encourages all animal lovers to take part.

“Now is a good time to come out, show your support for Betty White because she absolutely loved animals. We have a good variety. Come down, meet some of them, and we can match you up for what you’re looking for. Abby Bateman, director of Marshall County Animal Shelter

The Marshall County Animal Shelter hopes to have an empty shelter by the end of the week. If you’d like to adopt, just fill out an application at www.MCWVAnimalShelter.com.

You could also make a donation in honor of Betty White. Just call (304) 845 9770. All donations are going towards basic animal care.