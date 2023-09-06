The fast-food restaurant Sonic has been getting teachers and students classroom supplies they need for the new school year.

Sonic recently donated money to three teachers in Marshall County.

In Cameron, West Virginia, Ms. Battista at Cameron Elementary School received a donation of $259.00 for the project “Miss Battista’s Literacy Centers Revamped” for Grades PreK-2.



In Glen Dale, West Virginia, Mrs. Kuskey at John Marshall High School received a donation of $50.00 for the project “Pieces of the Puzzle” for Grades 9-12.

In Moundsville, West Virginia, Mrs. Fecat at Washington Lands Elementary School received a donation of $204.00 for the project “Mastering Phonics” for Grades PreK-2.

You can learn about each individual project by clicking on each link.

In August, the SONIC Foundation donated $1 million to help fund requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.