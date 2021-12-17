TikTok threats cause fear in schools across the nation

OHIO AND MARSHALL COUNTIES, W.Va. (WTRF) Threats of violence made on social media warn of school shootings and bomb threats nationwide. Parents voice their concern, but local schools ensure they’re learning environment is safe and secure.

A “sick trend”: Schools nationwide heighten security in response to threats on TikTok

Threats of violence on TikTok have caused fear in schools across the nation. Local school officials and police tighten security and ensure parents that their students are safe to attend classes.

Ohio County Sheriff, Tom Howard says they immediately moved forward with increasing the number of officers patrolling. He says they monitor social media and unfortunately now these threats have become common.

I’ve always said that children are our greatest resource; we need to protect them. So that is why I’ve always been big in the PRO program to make sure we have officers there to protect the children. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

Shelby Haines, Superintendent of Marshall County Schools says all Marshall County Schools take several safety precautions to secure each building. She says keeping their students and staff safe is their number one priority so when a threat is brought to their attention, they don’t take it lightly.

We take any threat very seriously and as soon as we’re alerted to anything such as this, we act. So as soon as we heard about this we got in touch with state, county, and local officials and they helped us out to try to make sure that everyone is safe in school today. Shelby Haines, Superintendent of Marshall County Schools

Haines says they pay attention to all social media and the challenges within them. She says they have security systems at each school as well as specific safety entrance and exit points. Each person who enters the school must be buzzed in and their name is logged, but that’s not all.

We have five resource officers that are out in our buildings, and they work very closely with our administration and with our children. We make sure to have the kids “see something, say something” and they work on that with our children. Shelby Haines, Superintendent of Marshall County Schools

Hanies says they practice drills frequently and she says luckily Marshall County Schools haven’t really been impacted by these social media threats and challenges, however they are preparing in case of an emergency.