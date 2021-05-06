UPDATE: Toddler Dies From Drowning In Big Wheeling Creek

Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF)- A 2-year-old girl has died from drowning after falling into Big Wheeling Creek.

The toddler was reported missing around 5:30 PM Wednesday.

The two year old was pulled from Big Wheeling Creek by Limestone EMS.

Emergency crews began life saving procedures.

The child was then transported to Wheeling Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident is under active investigation with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department

Dallas Fire Department and EMS, Limestone Fire, Stonechurch Fire and EMS, Ohio County EMS, and MArshall County EMA all responded to the scene.

Stick with 7News for updates.