Tomorrow celebrates those who chose to survive

Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF)

Tomorrow is world semicolon day which helps bring awareness to mental health.

It celebrates those who chose not to end their lives, even after thinking about or attempting suicide.

An author uses a semicolon to show that a sentence has not ended, and this is the same for survivors because their story is still ongoing.

Nurse practitioner Kayla Mansfield said that we don’t judge others for taking medication for an illness like high blood pressure, so we shouldn’t judge people for getting mentally healthy.

She said the pandemic has seen more people becoming depressed, but how can you check on your loved ones?

“Reach out to your friends and family. Even the ones that you think are well and don’t have any issues. See how they’re doing. Get together. There’s plenty of online groups that you can talk to, apps on your phone that you can speak with a therapist.” Kayla Mansfield – Nurse Practitioner

if you or someone you know is in crisis right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741.