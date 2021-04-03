Tonight is your last chance to skate at Moundsville’s Roller Derby

Moundsville, WV (WTRF)- You may want to grab your skates tonight because it’s your last chance to roll the night away at Moundsville’s roller-skating rink.

The Roller Derby says it’ll close permanently after 14 years of operation. But not all at once.

The rink says today is the last day to step foot in its rink. But it’ll still have open skating sessions and private parties through March.

And don’t worry, it’s not too late to enjoy this classic pastime tonight.

They’re calling it’s last weekend: “Celebration Skate”, and they’ll be open until midnight tonight.