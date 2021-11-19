Tri-State Ambulance in Moundsville closes, blames Marshall County Commission

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The options for emergency services are now limited in Marshall County.

Tri-State Ambulance in Moundsville is now closed, and owner Ken Joseph says this is because of actions taken by the Marshall County Commissioners.

There is now a large banner on the Tri-State Ambulance building that reads, “Station Closed Thanks to Betsy Frohnapfel And Your County Commissioners.”

Joseph says the county took Tri-State Ambulance off the county 911 list and off of rotation.

Betsy Wilson Frohnapfel, Marshall County Administrator, issued a statement that Tri-State Ambulance is a private company and that the commission does not have the “ability” to close the ambulance service.

Tri-State Ambulance is a private for-profit entity. The Marshall County Commission nor I have the ability or the authority to close them down. The Marshall County Commission believes all of our residents deserve a certain standard of care. Marshall County EMS provides the highest level of care. We are confident the residents of Marshall County are in good hands. Betsy Wilson Frohnapfel, Marshall County Administrator, Marshall County Commission

