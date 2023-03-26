MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Tri-State Exotic Animals and Oddities Expo at the West Virginia Penitentiary this weekend was crawling with sights to see and things to buy.

This expo makes stops all around the tri-state area like Charleston, Beckley and Ashland, Kentucky.

This is the second year that this show has made its way to Moundsville bringing animals like snakes, lizards, and geckos and other oddities to the Ohio Valley.

Show promoter Shawn Alexander had bred boa constrictors for years and couldn’t find a show around to go to, so he started one himself.

”Honestly, I just think it’s good for the community for folks to get out with their kids and spend the day learning about animals. A lot of them will get smaller pets, you know what I mean? It teaches your kid responsibility and compassion for other things, animals. I think it’s just good – a good way to be raised.” Shawn Alexander – Promoter, Tri-State Exotic Animals and Oddities Expo

The exposure and education of these animals to the youth is an important aspect of this event.

Shawn says that they have seen nearly 3,000 people come through over the course of the weekend – many of them being children.

If you missed it this time, the Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo will make its return to the Ohio Valley the first week of December.