Turn those Thanksgiving leftovers into something healthy

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)- Is there anything better than Thanksgiving dinner?

It’s so good that mostly everyone has leftovers to eat for the next few days.

While it’s okay to skip your diet and go for your second or third helping, think about turning those leftovers into a healthy meal for the rest of the weekend.

Maybe throwing that left over turkey into a soup or using your leftover greens to make a turkey salad.

According to nutritionist Jill Spangler, the Thanksgiving meal is relatively healthy but usually is not properly portioned.

You can pack the leftovers up and have a well balanced meal for the rest of the week.

After dinner, as you’re clearing the table put them in individual ziploc containers, glad containers or tupperware and freeze those and then you have small, frozen meals that are already available and much more nutritious. Jill Spangler, Director of Nutrition Services, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Spangler says if you did overeat on Thanksgiving, it’s not the end of the world but it’s important to start that healthy eating the day after.