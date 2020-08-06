Twentieth annual Back-to-School Fun Fair in Marshall County is a drive-thru success

Marshall County
Posted: / Updated:

Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF) Wednesday marked the 20th annual Back-to-School Fun Fair in Marshall County.

The event’s mission is to provide school supplies to Marshall County students, and from seeing Wednesday’s crowd, it seems a lot of students will be well-equipped when they return to school in a few weeks.

This was a drive-thru only event with cars lined up for their supplies and staff maintaining social distancing.

This year’s event was a success with a better-than-expected turnout.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter