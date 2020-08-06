Twentieth annual Back-to-School Fun Fair in Marshall County is a drive-thru success

Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF) Wednesday marked the 20th annual Back-to-School Fun Fair in Marshall County.

The event’s mission is to provide school supplies to Marshall County students, and from seeing Wednesday’s crowd, it seems a lot of students will be well-equipped when they return to school in a few weeks.

This was a drive-thru only event with cars lined up for their supplies and staff maintaining social distancing.

This year’s event was a success with a better-than-expected turnout.