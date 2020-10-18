Two COVID-19 cases reported in Marshall County Schools

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Sunday afternoon, working with the Marshall County Health Department, Marshall County Schools has confirmed one positive case of COVID-19 at Cameron Elementary School and one new positive case of COVID-19 at John Marshall High School.

The two confirmed cases were contracted through community spread and not from infection transmission within the school. MCS says both of these cases are unrelated. The new case of COVID-19 at John Marshall is not linked to any other cases reported at the school.

Based on the guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education, the school will continue to operate as normal on the current four day in-person learning with remote learning every Wednesday.

Contact tracing has been completed by the Marshall County Health Department and those in direct contact with the person testing positive will be notified and no additional action is necessary at this time.

And in accordance with privacy laws, information specific to these cases will not be released publicly, however, these details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.