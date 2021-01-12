Two Marshall County men indicted on child porn charges

Marshall County

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Two Marshall County men were indicted with distribution & exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro says Alexander DeLorenzo and Cody Williams 600+ images of child porn.

Williams was also indicted on sexual abuse in the first degree and prohibiting child erotica.

Both Williams and DeLorenzo could face no less than 5 years in prison and no more than 15 years.

Williams and DeLorenzo will each be back in court on January 25 at 10 AM.

