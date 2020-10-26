Two Marshall County Schools return to classroom

MARSHALL, CO., W.Va. (WTRF) After being closed for almost a week, with students at home for virtual learning, John Marshall High School and Moundsville Middle School are back open with students in the classroom.

The two schools closed last Tuesday after having several students test positive for COVID-19.

School officials say there has been no spread in the schools, the students contracted the virus outside of school and are confident in their guidelines and cleaning methods to keep students healthy and in the classroom.

Principals from both John Marshall High School and Moundsville Middle both say students continue to follow the guidelines in school because it’s so important for them to have face-to-face learning.

The schools are back on the level two learning, with four days of in-person learning and one day of virtual learning throughout the week.