Two-Vehicle Accident In McMechen: One Dead

McMechen, WVa.-(WTRF) Police are on the scene of a fatal accident on Route 2 near McMechen.

The two-car accident happened in the northbound lane of the highway.

Police Chief Don Dewitt says the person killed was a female resident of McMechen.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation and the chief says it appears drugs and alcohol are not a factor.

Police are not releasing the name of the person killed until all of her family are notified.

Chief Dewitt says they have contacted an accident reconstructionist.

The McMechen police department’s prayers go out to everyone involved.