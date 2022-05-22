MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A two-vehicle accident on Route 2 south of Moundsville Sunday morning left one person with injuries.

Photo courtesy of Scott Helmick

According to the West Virginia State Police, a pickup truck and a commercial vehicle were involved in the accident, which happened on Route 2 North near Washington Lands and ACNR Resources, Inc. One witness believes the commercial vehicle was a tanker truck. Authorities say no hazmat materials were involved.

7News reporter Ashley Kaiser was on the scene and spoke to the West Virginia State Police who said one person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

More tonight on 7News‼️ @WTRF7News #localnews #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/nwDkLOffhD — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 22, 2022

Traffic is moving slowly around the accident scene and authorities are investigating the incident. Expect delays when traveling in this area.