The Undo’s Family Restaurants will be hosting a dine to donate tonight at their Benwood location for a Marshall County family that lost everything in a house fire.

The event will be from 3pm to 8pm to benefit the Thomas Family.

During the event, a percentage of the sales will be donated to the family and donations are being collected at the restaurant during the event for the family.

You can also still donate to the Thomas GoFundMe, which has raised over $28,000

Chris Thomas is a realtor in West Virginia for EXP Realty. You can find more information, here.