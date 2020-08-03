Unified Bank opens in Moundsville

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another new business has opened its doors in the Ohio Valley,

Unified Bank’s newest location is ready to welcome customers at 700 Seventh Street in Moundsville, next to the Courthouse.

They describe themselves as “a traditional community bank”.

Unified Bank representatives said that while they love seeing their customers in person, they also have a variety of digital services for those who would rather bank online during the pandemic.

Unified Bank has a vision of creating better lives and futures for the people and communities we proudly serve and we look forward to bringing the Unified way to the city of Moundsville and Marshall County. Scott Everson, President and CEO, Unified Bank

Unified Bank also has 20 other full-service locations in Ohio and a loan production office in Wheeling.

They’re open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. until noon.