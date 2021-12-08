United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley receives generous gift for Marshall County students

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just in time for the holidays, a very generous donation will go a long way in helping children throughout Marshall County.

Members from the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley delivered nearly four thousand dollars worth of merchandise to McNinch Primary School in Moundsville earlier today.



The donation included clothing items such as socks, underwear, shirts, hoodies and sweatpants. There were also hygiene items including deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes.



The donation is made possible by a grant from Ball Toyota in southern West Virginia that goes to United Way organizations all across the Mountain State.

Just the fact that the United Way and the donation from the southern part of West Virginia felt that we deserved that, it’s very heart warming and it’s going to make a difference in so many kids lives Susie Baker. Parent Educator. Resource Center. Marshall County Schools

The need is all year long but this comes at a very nice time around the holidays to give the kids something they need. Jessica Rine. United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

The items will be distributed to students all throughout Marshall County.