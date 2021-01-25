Upcoming vaccination clinic will require you to use the old call system one more week.

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Everyone in West Virginia is being urged to log on to the new vaccine registration site.

But you’ll need to use the old call system one more time.

There’s a regional vaccination clinic in Moundsville set for Friday, January 29, for residents of Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties that will require signing up with the old call center system.

They have 400 doses available for ages 65 and up.

The new website is not doing any scheduling this week, only accepting registrations, according to Marshall County Threat Preparedness Director Mark Ackermann.

He says you’ll need to start calling at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to try to book a slot for Friday.

Ohio County residents call (304) 234-3798.

Marshall County residents call (304) 221-9910.

But just because you’ll need to use the old system doesn’t mean you shouldn’t log on and register with the new system too!

They say you might not get through on Wednesday to get an appointment for Friday.

And you don’t want to be at the back of the new line.

“Everything in the new system is based on first come first served,” said Ackermann. “The quicker you can register for that system, the quicker you’ll be given an appointment for one of the clinics down the road.”

He says if you happen to get booked by both systems, it’s OK.

They’ll cancel out the extra one.

If you are a Wetzel or Tyler County resident, they are making appointments based on the list they already have, so there’s no need to call.

They’ll call you.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.