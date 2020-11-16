UPDATE: 5,000 customers without service in Marshall and Ohio Counties

(WTRF)- A strong weather system with damaging winds blew across AEP’s service area in the northern panhandle yesterday.

Currently, around 5,000 customers are without service in Ohio and Marshall counties, with Marshall County the hardest-hit area.

Crews are working to restore power to more than 100 separate outages.

Company and contract crews are working to repair the damage, and additional contract crews are headed to the area today to assist in restoration.

AEP expects to restore a significant portion of these outages today, and estimate all customers will be restored by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

For More Information

This update provides a broad overview of the company’s restoration efforts. A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime at www.appalachianpower.com. Go to the Outages and Problems section of the homepage and click “View Outage Map.”

Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their homes and businesses via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.appalachianpower.com/alerts.