MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — So if you’re a big area wrestling fan listen up.

Anyone looking for some exciting, high-flying action… the former Bishop Donahue High School Gym is the place to be this weekend.

It will be a history-making night as Victory Championship Wrestling will be crowning its first-ever heavyweight champion.

But the best part is… the folks at VCW will be partnering with the Salvation Army for a Christmas-time toy drive.

Everyone in attendance is asked to bring some type of toy that will be given to an area child on Christmas.

“We here at Victory Championship Wrestling are excited about partnering with the Salvation Army for this toy drive. We know how this area has lots of families that can’t afford Christmas gifts, so we are here to help. As somebody that when I was younger didn’t have a great Christmas the Salvation Army helped and I am happy to help give back and I’m happy to give back to the community by being able to do this toy drive.” Wes Fetty – (AKA..Beast-Man) Owner, Victory Championship Wrestling

Anyone who does bring a toy will get $3.00 off the price of a ringside or bleacher ticket.

The “Road to Victory” event is Sunday, December 11, at the former Bishop Donahue High School.

Tickets are $10.00, $15.00, and $20.00.

You can get them at the door or online at VictoryChampionshipWrestling.com