W.Va. State Senate candidate calls for answers regarding Mike Maroney’s criminal charges

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia State Senator candidate, Josh Gary held a press conference on Wednesday at the Marshall County Courthouse calling for more details to be released about the criminal charges and civil litigation Senator Mike Maroney is facing.

Gary questions why the prostitution solicitation trial for Maroney has been pending for over a year and why the court files were being hidden from the public.

Gary says he is contacting the West Virginia Supreme Court about his concerns and requests the files be made open to the public.

I’m asking Supreme Court for access to the case files so we know what’s going on and it might take a little while to get back but I think it’s important to at least put that issue out there because, well, he is a public official and public official’s have to answer to the people for their actions. Josh Gary | State Senate Candidate

During the press conference, Gary announced plans to request records from the courts in Ohio County regarding Maroney and a separate matter that may be relevant to the election.

Gary also took advantage of the press event to show his support for the police in the state and wants to see more funding for officers rather than defunding.