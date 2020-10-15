W.Va. State Senator’s court case continued

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – The case of a West Virginia State Senator charged with soliciting a prostitute has been continued.

Authorities say State Senator Mike Maroney exchanged text messages to discuss prices and set up meetings with a woman who acknowledged being a prostitute.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains active at the statehouse.

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s office is now off the case after Maroney’s attorney asked they recuse themselves due to conflict of interest.

A special prosecutor will now be appointed from another county.

Last month, Maroney’s opponent in the upcoming election called on more details to be released about the charges Maroney is facing.

Stay with 7News for continued updates.